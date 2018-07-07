Elliott, Elizabeth Apr 3, 1926 - Jul 3, 2018 On July 3, between the earthquakes and thunderstorms in Central Nebraska, Elizabeth (Betty) found her way home to Jesus. Her last meal was a bowl of vanilla ice cream, which was considered a necessary staple in her home. She loved traveling, baking, tinkering with recipes, and putting together puzzles. She grew up on a farm in Shelby, IA, where she was born on April 3, 1926, to German immigrant parents, Richard and Kathryn (Lustgraaf) Messerschmidt. She was married to Verne Elliott for 58 years prior to his death in 2007. She was preceded in death by her husband, Verne; her parents; and her siblings: Louise Donahue, Jerome Messerschmidt, and Alice Hoffmann; and one great-grandson, Landon Parker. She leaves behind her legacy of six children: Vince, Mary Becker (Mike), Ramona Goldsberry-Heeter (Richard), Donna Elliott (Ben), Tim (Brenda), and Mark, (Lisa); 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Sunday, July 8th, from 4–6pm, at the Cutler O'Neill Funeral Home in Council Bluffs, IA. A MASS will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Avoca, IA, on Monday, July 9th, 2018, at 10am. A dinner at the church will be held after burial services at the Avoca Cemetery. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel 545 Willow Ave. Council Bluffs, IA 712-322-7779
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.