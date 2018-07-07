Elliott, Elizabeth Apr 3, 1926 - Jul 3, 2018 On July 3, between the earthquakes and thunderstorms in Central Nebraska, Elizabeth (Betty) found her way home to Jesus. Her last meal was a bowl of vanilla ice cream, which was considered a necessary staple in her home. She loved traveling, baking, tinkering with recipes, and putting together puzzles. She grew up on a farm in Shelby, IA, where she was born on April 3, 1926, to German immigrant parents, Richard and Kathryn (Lustgraaf) Messerschmidt. She was married to Verne Elliott for 58 years prior to his death in 2007. She was preceded in death by her husband, Verne; her parents; and her siblings: Louise Donahue, Jerome Messerschmidt, and Alice Hoffmann; and one great-grandson, Landon Parker. She leaves behind her legacy of six children: Vince, Mary Becker (Mike), Ramona Goldsberry-Heeter (Richard), Donna Elliott (Ben), Tim (Brenda), and Mark, (Lisa); 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Sunday, July 8th, from 4–6pm, at the Cutler O'Neill Funeral Home in Council Bluffs, IA. A MASS will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Avoca, IA, on Monday, July 9th, 2018, at 10am. A dinner at the church will be held after burial services at the Avoca Cemetery. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel 545 Willow Ave. Council Bluffs, IA 712-322-7779

