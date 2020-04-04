Elliott, Don W. January 30, 1934 - April 1, 2020 Don is walking with Jesus at the age of 86. Survived by wife of 63 years, Shirley; children: Jeff (Connie) Elliott, Suzanne (Brian) Csipkes and Chris (Brigit) Elliott; grandchildren: Justin (Stephanie) Elliott, Sarah (Chad) Purcell, Andrew (Autumn) Elliott, Collin (Keirstyn) Elliott, Alexandria Elliott, Peter (Devon) Elliott, Elizabeth (Thomas) Marino and Elliott Csipkes; thirteen great-grandchildren; brother, Max (Judy) Elliott; and sister, Ruth (Doug) Postlewait. Don was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He touched many people's lives through his successful engineering business, his time serving the City of Omaha as Director of Public Works, and his strong faith in God. As a couple Don and Shirley had great influence on many married couple's lives. Don had a heart for ministering the Love of Jesus and influencing many businessmen in the community. Private funeral services will be held. The family requests memorials to Oral Roberts University, Tulsa, OK. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Don Elliott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.