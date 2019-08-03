Ellick, Charles Balsdwin

Ellick, Charles Baldwin August 31, 1945 - July 25, 2019 Charles Baldwin Ellick died July 25 in Omaha. He was 73. Chuck grew up in Omaha where he went to Benson High, Fountain Valley (in Colorado) and UNO. He loved Omaha, and enjoyed attending the Omaha Playhouse, spending time in the Old Market, keeping up with Nebraska football, walking with his beloved dog (first Judy, then Monet) and reading voraciously. Chuck was the son of Alfred and Echo Ellick of Omaha. Both are now deceased. He is survived by his daughter, Genevieve Ellick Fridley; son-in-law, Jason Fridley; granddaughters, Echo and Sadie Fridley, all of Fayetteville, New York. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, John Ellick and Judy Kriss, of Lincoln, NE. The family will be gathering at Pizza West on Maple on Tuesday, August 6th, from 5-7pm to greet those who can stop by to celebrate his life. The family asks that any memorial gifts go to the Omaha Community Playhouse or Community Alliance.

