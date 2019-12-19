Ellerbruch, Judith A. "Judy" June 17, 1947 - December 18, 2019 Of Council Bluffs. Preceded by parents, Glen C. and Rosa I. (Stillwell) Hammer; sister, Patricia Ann Mahan and brother-in-law, Harold Edelman. Survived by husband, Boyd Ellerbruch of Council Bluffs; daughter, Bonnie (Jeremy) Behrens of Treynor, IA; five grandchildren; sister, Nancy Edelman of Council Bluffs; nieces and nephews. VISITATION with the family, Friday, 5-7pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 10am, at the funeral home. Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Diabetes Foundation, Epilepsy Foundation or the CHADD Foundation. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

