Elkon, Jean L. May 2, 1926 - January 11, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Wally; brother, Melvin Bernstein; and parents, Sylvia and Harry Z Bernstein. Survived by daughter, Marsha Cooper and son-in-law Ira Cooper of Atlantic Beach, NY; daughter, Beth Ginsburg and son-in-law Bill Ginsburg of Omaha; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several neices and nephews. SERVICES will be held Tuesday, January 14, at 10am at Beth El Cemetery, 84th and L St., Omaha. Memorials are suggested to the Rose Blumkin Jewish Home. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

