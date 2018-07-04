Elizondo, Nancy Carr Age 76 Nancy Carr Elizondo, of Omaha, NE, passed away on July 2, 2018. Nancy was born on March 2, 1942 in Lexington, KY, to George and Ruth (Penick) Carr. Nancy was an optician, who worked in the eye care profession, at several practices, for over 25 years. The patients and doctors loved her personalized care and making everyone laugh and feel better about themselves. She was very creative and always engaging in new art projects. Her love of music and cooking was her calm to any storm. Nancy loved her family and friends and her dog "Shorty Boy." Nancy was one you never had to worry where you stood in her life because she would tell you. She was loved by, and will be missed by so many! She is survived by her husband, Jim (Jimmy Z); son, Jerry Evans (Kathy); daughter, Jackie Swarbrick (Billy); grandchildren, Jerod Evans (Kristyn) and Alexandra Evans; brother-in-law, Juan Elizondo (Naomi); cousins, Lois Carter, Rick Penick (Barbara), and Bob Wilson (Lynn); many other family and friends. A MEMORIAL SERVICE in honor of Nancy's life will be held at 6pm Friday, July 6, at Roeder Mortuary 108th St. Chapel. Inurnment will be 10am Tuesday, July 10, at the Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, can be directed to the Nebraska Humane Society. ROEDER MORTUARY- 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.