Elias, Sr. Christine (Georgette Agnes), N.D. December 14, 1919 - April 20, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Josef and Katerina; brothers: Wes, Joseph and Frank Elias; sisters: Marie Havlik, Anne Rief, Ludmila Burian, Bessy Sasek and Hattie Skvor. Survived by, Notre Dame Sisters; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Sunday, April 26th from 2pm to 4pm, at the West Center Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, April 27th, 11am, St. John's Cemetery Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Memorials are suggested to the Notre Dame Sisters. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

