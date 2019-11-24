Elford, JoAnn (Pullano)

Elford, JoAnn (Pullano) JoAnn (Pullano) Elford, 56, passed away on November 17, 2019, succumbing to cancer while on vacaton in Florida. JoAnn's wishes were to be cremated, have her ashes scattered on a beach in Florida, and have no memorial service. Full obituary: https://www.degusipefuneralhome.com/obituaries/Joann-Elford/#!/Obituary In lieu of flowers, request donations be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 800-805-5856.

