Eledge, Alice M. October 15, 1924 - April 3, 2020 Alice Eledge lived all but nine months of her 96 years in Omaha. She moved to Wilshire at Lakewood in July 2019 to be closer to her son and daughter-in-law in Lee's Summit, MO. She had an exciting and successful career with Russell Stover Candies, and was recognized by Clara Stover as one of their key employees who helped build the company into what it became. Alice was a superb cake baker and decorator who made wedding and anniversary cake for friends and relatives. She won the Betty Crocker regional cake baking contest in the 1950's. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Caroline Eledge of Lee's Summit, MO; sister-in-law, Clara Malzahn of Omaha; brother-in-law, Harold Eledge of Aurora, CO; goddaughter and husband, Linda and Rick Burgess of Blair; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Eledge; daughter and son-in-law, Jeannine and Frank Gelecki of Omaha; brother and sister-in-law, Eugene and Lyle Mahr of Omaha; sisters-in-law: Dora Bechler of Plattsmouth, Deloryes Eledge of Omaha, Mildred Petersen of Omaha and Joan Eledge of Aurora, CO; brothers-in-law: Richard Eledge of Omaha, Lee Malzahn of Omaha, Lenard Peterson of Omaha and Harold Bechler of Plattsmouth. Alice was a member of Saint Wenceslaus parish, German American Club, several card clubs, and a resident of Harvey Oaks for over forty years. She and Jack would travel to Sioux City, Grand Island and Aksarben for horse racing and enjoyed the casinos with many friends. GRAVESIDE SERVICES will be posted when the situation allows, and her ashes will be interned next to Jack. Remembrances and donations to your favorite charity. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
