Eisner, Jamie W. January 9, 1943 - March 7, 2020 Jamie W. Eisner was welcomed into her Eternal Home, Heaven, on March 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Opal and JW Pound; and her husband, Fred Eisner. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Tami, Brian and Diana Eisner, and Scott and Kelly Lautenbach. She was blessed with six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICE Celebrating her Life: 2pm Saturday, March 21, at Temple Baptist Church 4530 N 85th St., Omaha. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. 2727 N. 108th St., Omaha 402-496-9000 www.roedermortuary.com

