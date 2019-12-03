Eisenmenger, Thomas F.

Eisenmenger, Thomas F. December 10, 1948 - November 30, 2019 Thomas F. Eisenmenger, 70, of Grand Island, NE, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Thomas was born on December 10, 1948 in Vermillion, SD, to Paul and Robin (Ballard) Eisenmenger. He grew up on the farm near Vermillion, receiving his education in the Vermillion Public School. He attended the University of South Dakota and graduated with a BA in 1971. Thomas was a teacher in Atkinson, NE and a principal at York St. Joseph's. He then entered the insurance world and worked as an adjuster, auditor, and other insurance roles until June of 2019. On Jan. 2, 1971, Tom married Kerry VanOverbeke in Marshall, MN. They've lived in Grand Island for the past 43 years. Those who cherish his memory include his wife of almost 49 years, Kerry; sons, Patrick (Lindsay) Eisenmenger of Papillion, NE; Michael (Caitlin) Eisenmenger of The Colony, TX; and David (Rachael) Eisenmenger of Overland Park, KS; six grandchildren, Easton, Barrett, Hunter, Norah, Carter and Brock; and sister, Anne Eisenmenger of Denver, CO. He was preceded in death by his parents; and parents-in-law, Joe and Anita VanOverbeke of Marshall, MN. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10am Wednesday at St. Leo's Catholic Church. VISITATION: 4-6pm Tuesday at the church with a Rosary at 6pm. Memorials are suggested to Morrison Cancer Center in Hastings, NE, or to the family for designation at a later date. Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com. ALL FAITHS FUNERAL HOME 2929 S. Locust St., Grand Island, NE | (308) 398-2929

