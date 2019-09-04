Einstein, Margaret C. April 20, 1920 - September 2, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Richard; and siblings, Betty McEvoy, Edward J. Anderson, Callista "Tottie" Cunningham, John Larkin Anderson. Survived by nieces, Mary Pat Cunningham and Mary Mar Mlinek; other loving relatives and friends. VISITATION begins Thursday, 5pm, with a Wake Service at 6:30pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Friday, 11am, St. Margaret Mary's Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St. Margaret Mary's Church. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

