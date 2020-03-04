Eilts, Mary Margaret

Eilts, Mary Margaret Age 96 Mary Margaret Eilts passed away in Council Bluffs on March 2, 2020. Mary was born to Ed and Anna (Sweeney) Leonard, Sr. in Council Bluffs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin Eilts; brother, Ed (Rose) Leonard, Jr.; in-laws, Esther (Frank) Gillam, Albert (Velma and Dorthy) Eilts, Arnold (Marian and Marcia) Eilts, Lawrence (Norma) Eilts, Aletha (Earl) Miller; nephews, Bob (Kathy) Gillam and David (Laurie) Eilts; niece, Nancy Eilts. Mary is survived by her daughters, Susanne Eilts and Jolene (Kevin) Edmonds; granddaughter, Desiree (Shannon) Brown; great-grandchildren, Dillon and Amy Brown; great-great-grandson, Carter Brown; nieces and nephews, and a host of other family and friends. VISITATION: 5-7pm Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, with Prayer Service at 7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Saturday at the funeral home with lunchen following the funeral. Interment: Hazel Dell Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Timothy Lutheran Church of Council Bluffs, Crescent Fire Department or St. Croix Hospice. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

