Eiler, Dick Maurice April 7, 1931 - March 18, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Diane (Lushinsky). Survived by daughter, Dawn (Mike) Banks; son, Dr. Mark (Kris) Eiler; Natalie (Jeff) Jelinek; Nicole (Tom) Baber; Dr. Justin (Dr. Andrea) Eiler; and SSgt Kyle Eiler; 6 great-grandchildren. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106. (402) 556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

