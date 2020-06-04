Eichelberger, Carol Carol Eichelberger, 97 of Glenwood, Iowa passed away May 31, 2020. VISITATION: will be Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 5-7pm, CELEBRATION of LIFE: will be Friday, June 5, 2020 at 1pm both at Peterson Mortuary. Memorials may be directed to Glenwood Chapter D.A.R. c/o Lana White, 35809 Paddock Ave. Hastings, IA 51540 or Friends of the Library. PETERSON MORTUARY 212 S. Locust, Glenwood, IA (712) 527-4805 | www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

