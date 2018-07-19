Ehrlich, Richard L. Sep 24, 1938 - Jul 18, 2018 Survived by brother, Donald; nieces, Lois (Del) Smith, Linda (Tom) Swanson, Cindy (Dan) Cerveny; best friend and constant companion, Dr. James Eudy. Preceded in death by parents, Fred and Ruth; brother, Arthur; sisters, Helen and Alice. VISITATION 5-7pm with ROSARY at 7pm Friday, July 20 at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home. FUNERAL MASS 11am Saturday, July 21 at St. Barnabas Parish, 129 N 40th Street. BURIAL Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park. Memorials suggested to St. Barnabas Parish. WESTLAWN-HILLCREST 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

