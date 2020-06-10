Ehrlich, Cynthia Age 56, passed away May 30, 2020. Cynthia is survived by her daughter, Chloe Hopkins and husband, Kevin Hopkins Omaha, NE; mother, Patricia Ehrlich, Omaha; sisters: Christine Montel and husband, Todd, Rochester, IN; Carolyn Touchton and husband, Marc, Omaha; Courtney Cohen, Omaha; grandchildren: Kaelin, Colton, Carter, and Kaedence Hopkins, Omaha; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Cynthia expressed her tender love for her family in so many ways. She loved animals especially kitties. She will be in our hearts forever.

