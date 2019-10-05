Ehrenberg, Helen M.

Ehrenberg, Helen M. December 26, 1933 - September 29, 2019 Helen Marie Ehrenberg died peacefully on Sunday, September 29th at the age of 85. She was born on December 26th in Omaha, Nebraska to Lester and Estelle (Gaughan) Jacobs, the youngest of four children. She married Dwight "Dewey" Ehrenberg on August 28, 1954 and was married until his death in 2013. Helen devoted her life to her husband and family. She loved reading and playing cards with her grandchildren, was an avid golfer and bowler, enjoyed watching birds and all Husker sports with her companion dog, George. She was loved by all her family and many friends and will be missed. Many thanks to the loving staff and care givers at Bickford Assisted Living who treated Helen with such dignity and respect. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey; son, Steven; granddaughter, Erin Elledge; parents; brother, Jack Jacobs; sisters, Mary Ostronic and Betty Jaworski. Survivors include: daughter, Jean Ehrenberg; daughter, Linda Ingram (Tim); Ingram grandchildren: Tim, Jr., Kaylin, Megan and Julia Ingram; daughter, Susan Moulton (Rick); Moulton granddaughter, Anne Dyke (Nathan); great-grandchildren, Wesley and Amelia Dyke; granddaughter, Katie Jennison (Zachary); and daughter, Judy Elledge (Dennis). The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 6th from 4:00 p.m.to 5:30 p.m.at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 5:30 p.m. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, October 7th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 6116 Dodge St. Memorials may be directed to St. Margaret Mary Perpetual Memorial Fund. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.