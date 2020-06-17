Ehly, Mary E. (Long)

Ehly, Mary E. (Long) November 17, 1930 - June 14, 2020 Mary Ehly, age 89 of Omaha, died on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Country House in Omaha. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Ehly; parents Billie and Vera Long; daughter, Rebecca; and a sister, Juanita Discher. Mary is survived by her sons, Dan (Colleen) of Lincoln, Tom (Katie) of Omaha, and Jon (Pam) of Omaha; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and sister, Carolyn Gilmore of Bennet, NE. Mary owned and operated Ehly's Decorating for 31 years serving Omaha and the surrounding communities. Her biggest impact though, came through the countless lives that were changed because of her teaching Sunday school and Bible studies. She had a deep faith in Christ that she shared at every opportunity. MEMORIAL SERVICE will be at 1:30pm, Friday, June 19, at Citylight Church West, 3401 Oak View Dr., in Omaha, NE. Family will be greeting guests at 12:30pm. Inurnment will have taken place at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont, NE. Memorials can be made in her name to: Camp Rivercrest (http://camprivercrest.org/donate) or mailed to Reichmuth Funeral Home, 21901 West Maple, Elkhorn, NE 68022. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Ehly as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.