Eggert, June Marie August 15, 1920 - May 9, 2020 Age 99 of Omaha, formerly of Plattsmouth. June is survived by her children: Kathy (Mike) McKenney of Omaha; Henry (Sandy) Eggert of Thedford; Lois Dalton of Springfield; Ritch (Leigh Ann) Eggert of Plattsmouth; son-in-law: Don Platt of Murdock; 19 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law: Lois Meints of Beatrice. Private Family Funeral Mass: 10:30am Tuesday, May 12, at Church of the Holy Spirit, Plattsmouth. Final Resting Place: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Plattsmouth. Memorials: Church of the Holy Spirit or Plattsmouth Volunteer Firefighter's Association. ROBY FUNERAL HOME Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com

