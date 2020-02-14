Eggers, Richard J. Age 63 Of Yutan. Survived by wife, Cindy, Yutan; son, Josh Eggers, Yutan; daughter, Charissa (Dusty) Timm, Elkhorn; brother, John T. (Glenda) Eggers, Loveland, CO; grandchildren, Levi Eggers and Auggie and Johnee Timm; niece, Stacey Herron and family. SERVICE: 10am Monday Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home. Memorials to the family for future designation. PRUSS-NABITY FUNERAL HOME Wahoo, NE | (402) 443-3128 | www.prussnabity.com

