Eggers, Marjorie M. "Marge"

Eggers, Marjorie M. "Marge" December 13, 1930 - June 11, 2020 Cofounder with her husband of Eggers Consulting in 1967 and member of St. Andrews Methodist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Dwight and Corrine Freel of Pleasantville, Iowa, who adopted Marge at age two; devoted husband, James W. Eggers; and son, Mark D. Eggers. Survived by son, Jim S. Eggers; daughter, Barbara Bucher (Bill); grandchildren: Jim P. Eggers (Kelli), Jenny Eggers, Jason Eggers (Lindsay), Tara Kortus (Ryan) and Ryan Bucher (April); and great-grandchildren: Evan, Jack, Reese, Nathan, Ada, Alyssa, Roselina, Caleb and Eli. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, June 15th, 2pm, at the West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Andrew's United Methodist Church. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Eggers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.