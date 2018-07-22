Eggers, Jean L. Age 91 Fremont NE, formerly of the Mead/Yutan area. Jean was preceded in death by her husband Marvin; her sons, Randall and Bradley; her sister; and 2 brothers. Survived by daughter, Carol (Jeff) Jacob of Fremont; 2 grandchildren, Andrew (Alix) Jacob of Lincoln, Meghan (Matt) Schneider of West Point; and 3 great grandchildren, Lucy and Polly Jacob, and Joanna Schneider. FUNERAL: 10:30am Tuesday, Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel, Fremont. Committal: Hollst-Lawn Cemetery near Yutan. VISITATION will be 1 hour before the Service. Memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church, Yutan and Dodge County Humane Society. Online guestbook at: www.ludvigsenmortuary.com LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY 1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE 402-721-4440

