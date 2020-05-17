Eggers, Elvera M. "Tootie" February 15, 1927 - April 26, 2020 Preceded in death by husband Lawrence Eggers; daughter Sandra Ross; son Larry Eggers; parents, William and Etta (Truelson) Krambeck; and brother Laverne Krambeck. Survived by daughter and son-in-law: Jane and Mike Freyer; son and daughter-in-law: Bill and Pam Eggers; son-in-law Don Ross; daughter-in-law Sherri Eggers; grandchildren: Marc (Jennifer) Towle, Eric (Rhonda) Towle, Tom (Missy) Ross, Tracy Smith, Charlie Eggers, Elizabeth Eggers, Matt Eggers, and Joey Eggers; 10 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law: Richard and Donna Krambeck; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. VISITATION: Monday, May 18, from 4-8pm at Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, May 19, at 10:30am at First Lutheran Church, Papillion. INTERMENT: Mt. Auburn Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers Memorials suggested to First Lutheran Chuch, Papillion. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St., Papillion NE 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Elvera Eggers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.