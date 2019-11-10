Eggers, Charles E. "Chuck" June 3, 1929 - November 7, 2019 "Think and wonder, wonder and think." ~ Dr. Seuss Preceded in death by parents, Paul and Opal Eggers of Knoxville, IA; son, Conrad C. Eggers; and brother, James W. Eggers. Survived by daughter, Candace Nelson (Roger); son, Clark J. Eggers (Danielle); grandchildren, Allison and Andrew; nephew, James S. Eggers; niece, Barbara Bucher (Bill); great-nephew, James P. Eggers (Kelli); great-niece, Jennifer Eggers; great-nephew, Jason Eggers; and great-niece, Tara Bucher and their children. Chuck loved a challenge fixing a tractor, chasing after a hole-in-one, catching an elusive trout with hand-tied flies, or designing the perfect algorithm for predicting winning racing results, he was always wondering about some puzzle or another. In his sixties and after a long career as electronics engineer when most would retire, Chuck returned to the classroom for a Nursing Degree. Famous for his bad puns and jokes affectionately called, "groaners", this favorite of his nieces and nephews, "Uncle Chuck" died surrounded by family. Private Family Services. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.