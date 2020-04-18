Eggers, Alice M.

Eggers, Alice M. April 8, 1928 - April 12, 2020 Alice was born on Easter Sunday in 1928 and went home to the Lord on Easter Sunday 92 years later in 2020. She was preceded in death by husband, Wymore J. Eggers. Survived by daughters, Leslie White (Dave) and Deborah Brown (Dan); son, Lonnie G. Eggers (Kathryn); 8 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Toelle (Gary); nieces and nephews. Private Family Services. No flowers please, memorials to Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Alice Eggers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.