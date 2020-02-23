Egerer, Barbara Jean (nee Eckert) She was born on September 20, 1927, in Council Bluffs, IA. Her family moved to Omaha when she was 10. Barbara graduated from Benson High School and completed her Bachelor's Degree at Omaha University (now UNO). She became a teacher, working at Rosewater School in Omaha and in Prairie Village, KS. Barbara married Herbert Egerer in 1962, and they raised two daughters, mostly in Elkhorn. She was involved with St. Timothy's Lutheran Church as well as her P.E.O. chapter, Assistance League and Omaha Young Matrons. Barbara loved playing bridge and volunteering in the community. She moved to Prairie Village, KS in 2012, to be closer to daughter Jennifer. Barbara was preceded in death by husband, Herbert; parents, Dora and John Eckert; and brother, John C. Eckert, Jr. She is survived by her children, Jennifer Wampler (Bryan), and Sarah Egerer (Brad Adams); grandchildren, Grace and Hope Wampler, and Orgil Adams; sister, Elizabeth Goodwin; brother, George Eckert; and many loving nieces and nephews. A GRAVESIDE SERVICE will take place Saturday, February 29, at 1:30pm at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Omaha. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Timothy's Lutheran Church, or Shriners Hospitals for Children. CROSBY BURKET SWANSON - Colonial Chapel 11902 W. Center Rd 402-333-7200 | www.crosby-burket.com

