Egerer, Barbara Jean (nee Eckert) She was born on September 20, 1927, in Council Bluffs, IA. Her family moved to Omaha when she was 10. Barbara graduated from Benson High School and completed her Bachelor's Degree at Omaha University (now UNO). She became a teacher, working at Rosewater School in Omaha and in Prairie Village, KS. Barbara married Herbert Egerer in 1962, and they raised two daughters, mostly in Elkhorn. She was involved with St. Timothy's Lutheran Church as well as her P.E.O. chapter, Assistance League and Omaha Young Matrons. Barbara loved playing bridge and volunteering in the community. She moved to Prairie Village, KS in 2012, to be closer to daughter Jennifer. Barbara was preceded in death by husband, Herbert; parents, Dora and John Eckert; and brother, John C. Eckert, Jr. She is survived by her children, Jennifer Wampler (Bryan), and Sarah Egerer (Brad Adams); grandchildren, Grace and Hope Wampler, and Orgil Adams; sister, Elizabeth Goodwin; brother, George Eckert; and many loving nieces and nephews. A GRAVESIDE SERVICE will take place Saturday, February 29, at 1:30pm at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Omaha. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Timothy's Lutheran Church, or Shriners Hospitals for Children. CROSBY BURKET SWANSON - Colonial Chapel 11902 W. Center Rd 402-333-7200 | www.crosby-burket.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.