Egan, Joyce K. June 29, 1936 - February 10, 2020 Joyce K. Egan of Omaha passed away on February 11, 2020. She was 83. The daughter of Mabel and William Krall grew up in Yankton, South Dakota and graduated from Duchesne Academy of Omaha. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 52 years, A. Robert Egan. She is survived by her four children: Julie Freshman (Dan), Karen Hood (Lee), Mary Egan and Bill Egan (Lisa); sister, Karen Murphy; brother, Mike Krall; seven grandchildren: Elizabeth (Jack), Tim (Mandy), Katie, Emily, Walter, Jax and Anna; four great-grandchildren: Reese, Marin, Jordan and Hank; along with many nieces, nephews and countless friends, all of whom she loved and cherished. Family will receive friends Friday, February 14th from 4pm to 6pm, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church (6116 Dodge St.) followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, February 15th, 10am, St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations in memory of Joyce may be made to St Margaret Mary Catholic Church 6116 Dodge St., Omaha, NE 68132, Duchesne Academy 3601 Burt St., Omaha, NE 68131, Food Bank for the Heartland 10525 J Street, Omaha, NE 68127. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

