Edwards, LaRue H. March 27, 1946 - September 9, 2019 Age 73 of Omaha. Survived by his sister, Beverly Malcom; brother, Jerry Edwards; sister, Billie Lou Calkins; children: Michael (Heather) Edwards, Terry (Tammy) Edwards, Karen (David) Edwards Scurlock, David (Natalie) Edwards; grandchildren: Justin (Katie) Edwards, Boughston (Margaret) Edwards, Josh Edwards, Jacob Scurlock, Cole Edwards, Brooklyn Edwards, and Marissa Edwards; great-grandchild: Emmitt LaRue Edwards. Preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Eda Edwards; and wife of 48 years, Shirley Edwards. LaRue worked as a Tax Specialist for 32 years. VISITATION: Sunday 2-4pm; SERVICE: 1pm Monday, September 16, 2019, all at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St Omaha, NE. Interment: Glendale Cemetery, Louisville, NE. Memorials to American Legion Post Main Street in Louisville, NE. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.