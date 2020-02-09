Edwards, Jean Marie

Edwards, Jean Marie September 6, 1945 - February 1, 2020 Jean Marie Edwards, age 74, passed away February 1, 2020. She was born September 6, 1945 to the late Harold and Eddie Mae (Mitchell) Dennis in St. Louis, MO. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her four brothers; and one sister. She is survived by husband Ellis Edwards; son Vincent Edwards; daughters, Lalia Hart (James Jr.), and Kenya Edwards (Tavaors Meeks); grandchildren, James Hart III, Jessica Hart, Ellis Hart, Noah Meeks, and Jasmine Hart; siblings, Harold Glenn Dennis (Joyce), Diane Dennis Underwood, Gilbert Dennis (Margaret), and Gaynelle Willis (Perry); a host of other relatives and friends. VISITATION: 5-7pm Thursday, February 13, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, February 14, at 11am at Salem Baptist Church in Omaha. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the family. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com

