Edwards, James Stuart Age 72 Omaha. James passed away on February 7, 2020. He was born on May 4, 1947 in Omaha to John and Anna (Danaher) Edwards. He graduated in 1966 from North High School. Jim proudly served his country in the Navy Construction Battalion Seabees from 1967 to 1970 in Vietnam. Jim taught at St. James and O.P.S. schools for 35 years. Preceded in death by his son David (2016). Jim is survived by his wife of 44 years, Debora; son Kevin; sister Joanne Kolosik; brother, Jerry Edwards (Bonnie); and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday, February 12, from 5-7pm at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, February 13, at 10am at Calvary Cemetery, 7710 W. Center Rd., with Military Honors. Memorials may be directed to the Siena Francis House. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com

