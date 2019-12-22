Edwards, Alexander Lloyd August 31, 1959 - December 14, 2019 VISITATION will be on Thursday, December 26, from 5-7pm at Good Shepherd. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, December 27, at 10am at New Beginning Community Baptist Church, 2301 N 45th Street. Interment in Omaha National Cemetery, with Military Honors. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com

