Edney, Mary Jane McGowan June 22, 1924 - July 31, 2019 Mary Jane Edney would like to let you know that her work here is done. At her "Happy Place" on the shores of beautiful Lake Miltona, MN, she received a call, a sort of an offer you can't refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge signing bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. "MJ", as she is known, accepted the offer July 31st, surrounded by all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Many words describe MJ: smart, a true matriarch, witty, beautiful, kind, well-traveled, legendary, a mentor, faith-filled, loyal, determined, bear whisperer, ahead of her time, an icon. She was a natural-born storyteller with a sharp wit and a great sense of timing for any punch line. Always ready to pack her bag for her next adventure, at 85 she scheduled a knee replacement so she could be sure to climb the Spanish Steps on her trip to Rome. Graced with a keen intellect and abundant compassion she could fix most anything from a defective appliance to a broken heart. Proud of her 100% Irish Catholic heritage, she attended Holy Name Grade and High School followed by Duchesne College and continued to support those schools throughout her life. MJ served the community as a volunteer on the boards of Christ Child, Bergan Mercy, Duchesne, CUES and CEO of the Silver Salmon Creek Board of Directors. For years she annually returned to Holy Name as a Guest Reader to young children. When her brother could no longer run the family cereal business, Mary Jane stepped in as president of US Mills. She quickly brought herself up to speed in the operation of the business and also served as president of McGowan Grain Inc. During the 1980s Mary Jane was instrumental in organizing industry support and promoting Nebraska's statewide food industry, an initiative which evolved into the UNL Food Innovation Center on the UNL Innovation Campus. She was a founding board member of the Nebraska Food Industry Association and of the Nebraska Food Industry Education Foundation, and was president of each organization for a number of years. Together, this combination of private industry support and the formation of the University Food Processing Center continues to receive both nationwide and international recognition. For her efforts, Mary Jane received Admiralty recognition in Nebraska's Navy from Governor Bob Kerrey. She was many things to many people, but the role she relished most was being mother to her five children. Mary Jane excelled in many arenas of life. A spectacular mother and consummate businesswoman, her passions included: swimming, waterskiing, fishing, snow skiing, crushing her grandchildren in Hearts card games, traveling extensively, and sipping Scotch while playing poker with her fishing buddies in Alaska. Her journeys to Alaska led her to become bit of a celebrity as spokeswoman for the Lake Clark National Park. She is currently enjoying a glorious reunion in heaven with her beloved son, Joseph D. Edney; her parents, James and Loretta McGowan; and her brothers and sister. She is survived by: James A. Edney (Debbie), John J. Edney (Patricia), Mary Lynn Schwietz (Greg), Joanne Edney Coray (David). Grandchildren include: Michael Edney, Christine Johnson, Dan Edney, Christopher, Matthew and Jennifer Edney, Leslie, John, and David Schwietz, and eleven great-grandchildren. A MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held Tuesday August 8th at 10am at St. John Catholic Church on the Creighton Campus. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. Visitaion begins Monday at 5pm at the 72nd Street Chapel with a WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. Memorials can be directed to CUES, Holy Name Grade School or Duchesne Academy. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street | 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
