Edmonds, Carol S. (Huxtable, Lentis) February 13, 1935 - October 16, 2019 Age 84. Longtime resident of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents Anna and Clark Huxtable; siblings, Rich Huxtable and Judy Brandon. Survived by brother, Roland Huxtable; ex-husband, John E. Lentis; children: Gloria Minnis (Ray), John C. Lentis (Dawn), Janet Franks, Susan Thurman, Andrew Lentis (Wendy), Pam Sorgen (Paul); many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; extended family, Wayne Eunson, Patricia Zuehl; and many dear friends. Private Service previously held and Cremation at Hoy-Kilnoski Crematory. Memorial donations: Rose Blumkin Jewish Home, 323 S 132nd St., Omaha, NE 68154.

