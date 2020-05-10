Edmonds, Bobby L. March 26, 1977 - April 30, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Bobby Delezene and Marlene Edmonds; and brother, Joseph Edmonds. Survived by wife, Donna Edmonds; and step-children, Katie Bartlett, Damian Bartlett and Tristan Bartlett. Also survived by sister, Vickie McCormick; and many cousins. No Services. Memorials can be made to Donna Edmonds at 940 West Chestnut Ave Apt. B, Lompoc, CA 93436.

To plant a tree in memory of Bobby Edmonds as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.