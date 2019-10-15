Edelman, Harold Lyle November 12, 1926 - October 11, 2019 FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, 11am, with visitation beginning at 10am, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Please refer to www.cutleroneill.com for complete obituary. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER- WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave. Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 www.cutleroneill.com

