Eddy, Joan D. August 10, 1931 - January 10, 2020 Age 88 years of Omaha. Preceded in death by brother, Douglas Eddy. Survived by brother, Roger Eddy and wife, Mary; nieces and nephews: Mike, Mary Jo, Michelle, Kurt; and many other relatives CELEBRATION of JOAN'S LIFE: Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 11am at First Central Congregational Church, 421 S. 36 St. Interment: Forest Lawn. Memorials to the church. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

To plant a tree in memory of Joan Eddy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.