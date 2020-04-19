Eckstrom, Richard Gary

Eckstrom, Richard Gary September 15, 1932 - April 17, 2020 Lakeview Assisted Living in Firth, NE; formerly of Omaha, and Sun City West, AZ. Survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Dorothy Lane Eckstrom; sons, Gregory (Karen) of Omaha, William (Kerstin) of Lincoln NE, and Mark (Mikal) of Omaha; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Aaron and Mabel Eckstrom; and grandson, Ryan Eckstrom. Interment of ashes to be placed at All Saints Episcopal Church in Omaha, NE. Memorials to All Saints Episcopal Church or Lakeview Assisted Living. Service announcements forthcoming.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Eckstrom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.