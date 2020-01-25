Eckrich, Louis G. Jr. May 31, 1932 - January 23, 2020 Neola, IA. Born to the late Louis G. and Jesse Ferne (Stoker) Eckrich, Sr. Graduate of St. Joseph High School, Neola in 1950. Louis honorably served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954 stationed in France and Germany during the Korean War and continued his service as a member of the Neola American Legion Post #330. He married Wilhelmina Talty on November 13, 1954. He farmed for most of his life in addition to working at Kum & Go for 23 years. As a member of St. Patrick's Parish in Neola, he served as lector/eucharistic minister. Louis was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, and active in the church farm operation. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Wilhelmina "Willy" of Neola; children, Lynn (Brenda), Julie, Doug, Mike (Lori), Tom, Chris (Lyndsay); 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Lou Beckman of Blair, NEka, Jean (E.J.) Fischer of Neola; numerous nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Mary A. (Jim) Wickham and Korlys Talty. RECITATION of the ROSARY, Sunday, 3pm followed by VISITATION with the family until 5pm at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Neola. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, 11am, at the Church. Interment: St. Patrick's Cemetery, Neola, IA with Military Rites tendered by the Neola American Legion Post #330. A lunch will follow in St. Patrick's Parish Hall. Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, St. Albert Schools, or a charity of the donor's choice. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

To plant a tree in memory of Louis Eckrich, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.