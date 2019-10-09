Eckes, Cynthia Sue

Eckes, Cynthia Sue February 22, 1951 - October 6, 2019 Cynthia Sue Eckes, age 68, passed away on October 6, 2019. She was born on February 22, 1951 in Omaha, NE, to the late Morris and Goldie (McKay) Ehrenberg. In addition to her parents, Cynthia was preceded in death by her three brothers, Don, Jerry and Jack Ehrenberg. Cynthia is survived by her husband, Robert Eckes; four sons, Robert Eckes, Jr. (Janelle); Jacob Eckes; Jeremie Eckes; Morris Eckes (Stacy); 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; a host of other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday, October 9, 2019, from 5-7pm, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 11am, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Entombment is at Ridgewood Mausoleum. The family will direct memorials. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

