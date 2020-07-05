Eckert, Joan Larson May 25, 1955 - June 16, 2020 After a 15 month battle with cancer, Joan passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley in Scottsdale, AZ with her family by her side. Joan exhibited such strength and courage battling cancer and Parkinson's disease. She was always so positive and caring, even when you knew she wasn't having a good day. She was a beloved wife, devoted mother, loving sister and daughter, and dedicated co-worker. Joan was born on May 25, 1955 to Charles and Grace (n�e Wallin) Larson in Clarinda, IA. Joan married Scott Eckert in 1979 at Bethesda Lutheran Church. To this union were born Michael and Marshall. For the past 30+ years Joan lived in Scottsdale. She was preceded in passing by her parents. Joan is survived by her husband, Scott; and sons, Michael and Marshall, all of Scottsdale; sister, Sherrill (Bill) Lisle of Clarinda, IA; brothers, Phil (Pat) Larson of Washington DC, and Alan (Beth) Larson of Cedar Falls, IA; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and a whole host of cousins. Joan and Scott met at Iowa State University where Joan was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. Joan spent her 30+ year career in banking, beginning in Des Moines, IA before moving to Phoenix. She was active in the Arcadia Music Academy at her Church in Phoenix and was a member of PEO. In retirement, Joan thoroughly enjoyed traveling with family and friends, including several trips to Europe and cruises to Alaska and Cuba. Joan was an avid gardener, and loved planting flowers and vegetables, and maintaining a butterfly garden in her back yard. Joan was a member of the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix and enjoyed spending time walking through the garden, especially during butterfly season. One of Joan's favorite sayings in life is, "there may be nothing greater than a life well loved", and Joan was well loved by everyone that knew her. A Memorial Service / Celebration of Joan's Life will be announced at a future date, once the public health crisis is under control and it is safe for everyone to travel and gather together. If you would like to make a donation in honor of Joan's' life, please consider:American Cancer Society https://www.cancer.org or The Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center at Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, AZ https://www.barrowneuro.org
