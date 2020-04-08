Eckart, Joseph J. November 11, 1923 - April 6, 2020 Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Anna Eckart; first wife of 34 years, Angeline; and his second wife of 33 years, Janet; 4 sisters and 1 brother. He is survived by his children, Yvonne (Randy) Phelps, Barry (Sherry) Eckart, Janice Hobbs, Sherri (Chris) White and Mark (Betty) Eckart; sister, Grace Spitzer; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Livestreamed Funeral Service Friday, April 10, 11am. Interment at St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery. Webcast will be available through the Eckart obituary at www.bethanyfuneralhome.com. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Eckart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.