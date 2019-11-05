Ecabert, Richard J.

Ecabert, Richard J. February 5, 1930 - November 3, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Rita; sons, Richard M. and Timothy J.; daughter-in-law, Molly; and parents, Lillian and Walter Ecabert; sister, Betty Shelton; and brother, Robert. Survived by sons, Tom Ecabert, Bill Ecabert, and Robert Ecabert; daughter, Jeanne Schultz (Bob); daughters-in-law, Gayle Ecabert and Theresa Ecabert; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 6th, from 5pm to 7pm at The West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. Family interment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Our Lady of Lourdes or Holy Name Catholic Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.