Eby, Jeffrey Edward September 30, 1959 - June 8, 2020 Age 60. Preceded in death by mother, Josephine; and brother, Dino Eby. Survived by father, Henry Eby; siblings and their families, Mary and Dan Spielman, Adam and Trevor, Joe and Debbie Eby, Carlo, Dominic and Tomas, Tom and Katie Eby, Sam, Elizabeth and Jack. VISITATION: Friday, June 12th, 5-7pm with VIGIL SERVICE: at 7pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MEMORIAL MASS: Saturday, June 13th, 10am, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford Street, Bellevue. INURNMENT: Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

