Eberlein, Philip Marx Age 49 Passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at his home in Kingston, NY. Phil was born on November 17, 1970 in Omaha. He arrived with a spirit of energy and joy, succeeding at numerous vocations and avocations throughout his life. Most recently he was a local entrepreneur in the Kingston / Hudson Valley area where he was readily recognized as the owner and founder of Catskill Mercantile. He also worked in the Marketing Department for Best Western of Kingston. After calling Kingston home, Phil was delighted to receive a New York Real Estate license, which he proudly maintained until his passing, utilizing his skills as a marketing consultant for Metes & Bounds Real Estate Company. In addition, he served on the board for KUBA, the Kingston Uptown Business Association. Previously Phil was employed in New York City's booming Publication industry, contributing his Advertising Sales skills to several leading magazines, including US Weekly's launch into the USA. Philip attended Elementary and Secondary school in Omaha, graduating from Millard North High School in 1989. He received a BS Degree in Business / Hotel & Restaurant Management from Iowa State University in 1993. While there he was a member of the ISU Cheer Squad, where lasting friendships were initiated. Other colleges where he gained his invaluable business skills included the University of Iowa, where he lettered in the Men's Gymnastics program. He continued his studies at the University of Nebraska where he became a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity before completing his degree in Ames, IA. Philip initiated his employment history as Sales Director of Homewood Suites in Omaha, followed by an Account Management position at First Data Resources. He joined his mother, Gail Eberlein, in the management of Direct Response Enhancements, LLC, in Scottsdale, AZ. After significant contributions in the Direct Response industry, he began his publishing career in NYC. Surviving Phil are his mother, Gail K (Marx) Eberlein of Scottsdale, AZ; brother, Chad Eberlein of Omaha; nephew and nieces, Jacob Eberlein (US Army), Monique Morgan and Mia Eberlein of Omaha. He is also survived by Timothy Lempke, his partner; and his father, Daniel Eberlein; as well as aunts, Judy Marx of Vienna, VA, and Janet Bies of Rapid, SD; and countless cousins and friends throughout the nation. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held for Philip on January 18, at 1pm, at St. Robert's Catholic Church in Omaha, presided by Father Don Shane. A final Memorial Service will be held in Scottsdale, AZ in February prior to his Interment in the Midwest, where he'll join friends and family members. A Memorial account has been established. Phil will always be remembered most for the spirit and energy he exuded, especially his ready smile and infectious laughter. He will be greatly missed by those whose lives he touched.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.