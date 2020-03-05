Eberhard, Dale V. March 14, 1935 - March 3, 2020 Dale V. Eberhard, age 84, of Council Bluffs, passed away March 3, 2020 at his residence. Born in Plymouth County, IA, on March 14, 1935 to the late Rudy and Martha Eberhard, Dale attended country school and graduated from LeMars Community High School in 1953. Dale proudly served his country in the US Army from 1954-56 and graduated from Morningside College in 1961, and received his master's degree in Social Work from Iowa University in 1965. He was united in marriage to Betty Kubat on September 7, 1963 in Omaha, NE. Dale's working career started at the Glenwood State School and then a juvenile parole agent with the State of Iowa. Later, Dale was a school social worker for 30 years at Area 13, retiring in 1998. A longtime member of Holy Family Church, he enjoyed his kids activities, playing tennis, bridge and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Martha; brother, Dean. Survivors include his wife of 56-plus years, Betty; daughters, Mary Biggs, Sue (Mark) Martin, all Council Bluffs; Laura (Matt) Hanssel, Chicago, IL; son, Tom (Stacey) Eberhard, Muscatine, IA; daughter, Sally (Greg) Landmark, Lakewood, CO; 10 grandchildren, sister, Arlene Maxwell, Martinsville, IN. VISITATION: Friday, from 5-7pm, with Rosary Recitation at 6pm, at Holy Family Church. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, 10am, also at Holy Family. Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery with military rites by the American Legion Rainbow Post 2. Luncheon to follow at Holy Family. Memorials to St. Albert or Mass Intentions. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.