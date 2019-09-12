Ebeler, Marvin A.

Ebeler, Marvin A. Age 95 Of Auburn. Died Monday, Sept. 9, in Auburn. FUNERAL: Saturday, Sept. 14, 2pm, Hemmingsen Funeral Home, Auburn. VISITATION: Friday, 9am-8pm, with family 6-8pm, at funeral home. Hemmingsen Funeral Home Auburn, NE | 402-274-3631

