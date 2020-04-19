Eastman, John F. "Jack" December 1, 1929 - April 8, 2020 John F. Eastman, Sr. (Jack) passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020, at home in Evansville, Indiana, with family at his side. He lived a long and happy life for over 90 years. On December 1, 1929, Jack was born to George and Julia (Fitzgerald) Eastman in Omaha, NE. He graduated from Creighton Prep High School in Omaha in 1947, before proudly serving in the United States Army. As a self-proclaimed bachelor, Jack never imagined meeting Rosemary (Rae) Costello. She stole his heart and the two were married on April 12, 1958. They shared a warm and loving marriage together for 62 years, and successfully raised nine children. Following the birth of their two oldest children in Omaha and Peoria, Jack and Rae moved the family to Crawfordsville, IN, where they lived for over 55 years. Jack enjoyed a long and successful career at Lomas & Nettleton Mortgage in West Lafayette, IN. He led their Insurance group and his efforts were recognized with a number of international award trips that allowed Jack and Rae to travel to a variety of interesting destinations. Outside the office, Jack tended to three acres of wooded land and a large garden for more than 30 years. He spent many hours mowing, trimming and weeding (since the family whiffle ball/kickball field needed constant attention). As a retiree for the past 30 years, Jack enjoyed traveling to visit his children and he loved to attend any events involving his grandchildren. He was very proud of all their many achievements. Jack also enjoyed playing nine holes of golf every day the weather permitted. He will be remembered fondly as father, grandpa and uncle by nine kids; sixteen grandkids; two great grandchildren; and dozens of nieces and nephews. He loved spending time with all of them. He was friendly to everyone, possessing a charming personality and quick wit. He will be greatly missed by many. Jack leaves loving wife, Rosemary, to honor his memory. He is also survived by his nine children and their spouses: Julie and Jerry Niccum, Ed and Renee Eastman, John Jr., Joanie and Joe Durchholz, Terri and Ray McConnell, Tom and Susan Eastman, Janet and Mike Heinold, Nancy and Daryl Swick, and Jeff and Annie Eastman. Jack's grandchildren and great grandchildren will fondly remember him as well: Danny and Katie (with husband, Allen Lormand) Niccum; Mike and Alex Eastman; Julia (and daughter, Ava), Jessica (with husband, Nick Kleaving), Louie, and Joe Durchholz; Sam (with wife, Rachel, and baby, Theodor) and Hannah Eastman; Emma and Eddie Heinold; Kaleb Swick; and Emily, Sylvia and Will Eastman. He is predeceased by his parents; and five siblings: George, Jim, Patricia (Lee), Bob, and Dick. May he rest in peace, under the good grace of God. Funeral Arrangements: In recognition of shelter in place restrictions, No Funeral Service will be held at this time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be planned in Crawfordsville, IN, when appropriate restrictions are lifted. For those who wish to honor Jack's memory, you are invited to make memorial donations to his favored charities: Smile Train (www.smiletrain.org) and/or Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers (www.maryknollsociety.org). An Irish Blessing May the road rise to meet you, May the wind be always at your back, May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields, And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.
