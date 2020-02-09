Eames, Nettie October 25, 1929 - February 6, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Harold Eames; 2 brothers; and 1 sister. Survived by children, David (Melinda) Eames, Mark (Nancy) Eames, Kimberly (Bryan) Hill, and Michaela (Cy) Ferraguti; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Tuesday 9:30-10:30am, with FUNERAL MASS at 10:30am, all at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Interment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorials to St. Bernard Church. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Eames, Nettie
