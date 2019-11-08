Dyke, Jerry Bruce May 23, 1947 - November 5, 2019 Jerry Bruce Dyke, age 72, of Neola, IA, passed away at home on Wednesday, November 5, 2019. Jerry was born May 23, 1947 in Hamburg, IA, the son of Glen and Vera Dyke. He graduated from Sidney High School in 1965. He then attended Northwest Missouri State College, studying accounting, and graduating in 1969. While in college he met Carolyn on a blind date. They were united in marriage June 14, 1969 in Sidney. To this union, they had two sons, Nicholas Bruce and Robert Glen. Jerry's professional career consisted of 29 years at Peter Kiewit in the tax department. He loved to spend time with his family. He was a "softie" with his boys and grandkids. He instilled the love for fishing in both his boys. He was a hard worker but always had time to play catch or shoot hoops with them. Many hours were spent at home coaching the ISU Cyclones or NY Yankees, but they also never called for his advice. Jerry also walked many miles with his dogs by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Suzy. Jerry is survived by his wife, Carolyn of Neola; his boys, Nick of Carson, IA; and Rob and his wife Jen (Slovak) of New York, NY; his grandchildren, Kaylee, Avery, and Brady Dyke of Carson; his brother, Dean Dyke (Sue) of Sidney; sisters-in-laws, Donna Jetter of Ames, IA; and Karen (Gary) Elliott of Boone, IA; Aunt Gladys Dugger of Clarinda, IA; numerous nieces, nephews and cherished friends. Also his pride and joy sidekick schnauzer, Mickey. MEMORIAL VISITATION: Sunday, November 10, 2019, 2-4pm, on at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Guests are encouraged to wear something of Jerry's favorite teams: Iowa State Cyclones, New York Yankees, Northwest Missouri State Bearcats or the Green Bay Packers. Memorials are suggested to Arrowhead Park or Neola Fire and Rescue. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com
